A man in his 90s has died after getting off a bus and being hit by a car in North Yorkshire.

The man was involved in the crash on the A61 in Harrogate, between the town and Killinghall on Monday 6 November.

He had just got off the bus before the incident, which happened at about 5:50pm and involved a Ford Fiesta travelling northbound.

The crash occurred on the A61 Ripon Road at the junction with Knox Mill Lane.

After being seriously injured, the elderly man was taken to hospital. Police confirmed on Wednesday that the man has now died.

North Yorkshire police says his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta has been helping officers with their investigation.

Officers are continuing their inquiries and are renewing the appeal for information or dash cam footage.

