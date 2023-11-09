A plane full of passengers cheered when a drunken man was escorted off the flight by police, a court has heard.

Paul Carling, from Middlesbrough, had boarded the Corendon Airlines flight to Antalya at Newcastle Airport.

However, the 43-year-old was made to leave the plane before it took off due to him being drunk and abusive.

His behaviour was branded "shameful" after police body-worn footage was shown to Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 9 November.

Outlining the case, prosecutor Jane Scott said the defendant was "aggressive and abusive" towards police and unable to stand without assistance.

The incident happened on Wednesday 6 September.

Ms Scott said: "Police had been contacted by airport staff who requested the removal of the defendant from the aircraft. On arrival, all the passengers were seated.

"Police described that he was very very drunk and was abusive when officers escorted him off the plane. It seems other passengers were quite relieved at the attendance of police officers which might suggest that there had been some delay.

"He was so very drunk that he couldn't stand up on his own and had to be assisted out of his seat."

The court heard he struggled to walk but was helped by police, as fellow passengers applauded as he was removed from the plane.

Footage was shown in court which saw the defendant slurring his words and swearing at officers. Fellow passengers could be seen filming the defendant and cheering as he left the flight.Carling, of Abbington Road, has four convictions for five offences and appeared unrepresented in court.

He told magistrates he was suffering with a mental illness at the time but is now on medication. He told the court he had lost his job and said he was "ashamed" by thefootage.

Sentencing, magistrates branded the incident as "shameful, shockingbehaviour".

The defendant pleaded guilty to being "drunk in an aircraft" at an earlier hearing and was fined £500, made to pay £85 court costs and a £200 victim surcharge.

