Historic England has added new sites it its risk register because they are at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

There are now 262 entries from the region on the register with the likes of Heugh Coastal Artillery Battery in Hartlepool and St Lawrence Church in Byker among 13 additions.

Several sections of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, the first passenger railway to use steam trains to transport passengers, have also been included.

Plans are currently being made to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the line in 2025.

However, five sites including the All Saints Church in Sockburn, near Darlington, have been removed after their futures were secured.

Across England, there are 4,871 entries on the register which is 48 fewer than 2022.

It is the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first national Heritage at Risk Register and around 6,800 entries have been removed since it began.

All Saints Church in Sockburn has been removed from the list. Credit: Historic England Archive

Tom Frater, regional director for Historic England in the North East and Yorkshire, said: “Protecting our heritage in the North East is so important. It is truly inspirational to see communities in the region coming together to save historic places and find new uses for them.

"The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our most in-need historic sites, and has a record of attracting funding and practical help. After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are celebrating the many places that have been saved, as we continue to find new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage."

Full list of additions and removals

Additions

Defended settlement, 400m west of Titlington Mount, Hedgeley, Northumberland

Medieval farmstead, 500m ENE of Titlington Mount, Hedgeley, Northumberland

Bowl barrow 1.1km north-west of High Court Green, Guisborough, Redcar and Cleveland

Old Fawdon Hill West camp, Ingram, Northumberland

Ancient settlement Hunterheugh Crags, Hedgeley, Northumberland

Church of Our Lady and St Columba, Wallsend, North Tyneside

Stockton & Darlington Railway: Lower section of the Southern Etherley Incline, Etherley, County Durham

Stockton & Darlington Railway: Route alongside The River Gaunless, Etherley, County Durham

Stockton & Darlington Railway: Brusselton Inclines, Shildon, County Durham

St Lawrence Church, Byker Crescent, Newcastle upon Tyne

Heugh coastal artillery battery immediately north west of Heugh Lighthouse, Hartlepool

Stockton & Darlington Railway: Etherley Inclines, Summit And Upper Sections, Etherley, County Durham

Bewick Hill camp, Bewick, Northumberland

Removals

Church of St Hilda, Park Gate, Darlington

Cairn 210m north-east of Westhills Farm, Rothbury, Northumberland

Victoria Embankment Conservation Area, Darlington

Pike Law lead hushes and mines, Newbiggin, County Durham

Church of All Saints, Sockburn Lane, Neasham, near Darlington

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...