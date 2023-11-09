A man who became the oldest person to complete the Great North Run this year has died at the age of 102.

Bill Cooksey, from Newton Aycliffe, in County Durham, died on Wednesday 8 November.

Tributes have been paid to the centenarian, who was an RAF veteran and a keen fundraiser for the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust charity.

Paul Howell, MP for Sedgefield, said: "Bill lived a life of extraordinary courage, dedication, and service.

"He answered the call to duty and bravely served our country in the RAF. His commitment to our nation was unwavering, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten.

"In addition to his military service, Bill was as also a devoted member of our community; always willing to lend a helping hand, and his kindness and generosity touched the lives of many."

Mr Cooksey, who served in the Second World War and was a retired teacher, was well-known for his charitable efforts.

To celebrate his 100th birthday he walked 10 miles a day for 10 days while he cycled 1,000 miles for 101st birthday, doing 20 miles a day.

To mark his 102nd birthday, he became the oldest person to complete the Great North Run in September, walking the half marathon in five hours and 41 minutes to raise money for the NHS.

Before the event, Mr Cooksey told ITV Tyne Tees: "I've always wanted to do it. I've been up here 30 years and always walked, and when I heard about the Great North Run I thought 'I'll be able to do that surely,' because there's the additional impetus of the NHS.

"Actually I don't think I would have done it if it wasn't of benefit to the NHS."

A spokesperson for the Great North Run said: "We are saddened to share the news of the passing of inspirational, local hero and our oldest Great North Run finisher, Bill Cooksey, who passed earlier this morning.

"Back in September, 102-year-old Bill completed the 13.1 mile run in support of the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, with millions around the world watching his finish line moment online.

"Bill inspired and touched so many lives, and he will be fondly remembered."

A spokesperson for the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust charity said: "We miss him already a true gentleman and avid supporter of our charity."

