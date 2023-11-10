A Newcastle care home remains in special measures after inspectors said it had failed to make address a number of issues previously raised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Bowland Lodge, in Western Avenue, which provides care for up to 36 people, is still rated as inadequate following an inspection in September.

It was carried out to follow up on concerns raised earlier this year, when the home was first placed in special measures.

The watchdog said the home would remain under close review.

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Bowland Lodge, it was disappointing to see a number of issues which were highlighted during our previous inspection had still not been addressed including a continued lack of compliance with our regulations which are designed to keep people safe.

"Our main concern was the lack of effective systems in place to ensure the service provided safe and good quality care to people using it. Records were still not always clear and up-to-date and didn’t fully show that the provider had taken steps to mitigate any potential risks to people.

“We also had serious concerns about the safety of the environment people were living in. Improvements were needed in the cleanliness and maintenance of the home’s indoor and outside spaces, fire safety and infection control, including food hygiene. Following the inspection, the registered manager has told us they’ve taken further action to address our concerns in this area.

"However, we did find some improvements. During our last inspection, we found the provider had taken action to improve how people’s social needs were met. A new activities coordinator had been employed and an activities programme such as arts and crafts, was in place. Also, people were supported to access the local community giving people a chance to connect with not just others at the service but the wider community.

“Following the inspection, we gave feedback to the manager and provider who took our concerns on board and developed an action plan to address the issues identified. We will continue to monitor the service closely and if we’re not assured rapid and widespread improvements have been made and embedded, we will not hesitate to further use our enforcement powers to keep people safe.”

Inspectors said:

The care home provider did not have robust monitoring systems to improve quality and safety of the service.

Risks relating to eating and drinking had not always been fully assessed.

A refurbishment plan to improve the environments, its furnishings and cleanliness was still ongoing.

The system to manage medicines was not always effective.

There were not always records to show safe recruitment procedures were followed.

Further action was needed to improve care planning.

While inspectors saw "positive interactions" between people and staff, they could not be assured they recieved a "high quality, compassionate and caring" service.

There were enough staff to meet people's needs and there was support and a training system in place for staff.

Improvements had been made in relation to meeting people's social needs and there was an activities programme in place.

The home is run by Mr Ram Perkesh Malhotra and Mr Darshen Kumar Malhotra.

The provider was contacted by ITV Tyne Tees for comment.

