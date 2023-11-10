Play Brightcove video

Dave Stewart discusses the secrets behind his success

Dave Stewart takes Sunderland fans on a trip down memory lane as he celebrates 40 years since the release of the Eurythmics breakthrough hit - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

With the blessing of Annie Lennox - the other half of the '80s pop duo Eurythmics - the tour will take fans through the band's unique blend of synth-pop, new wave, soul and rock.

Talking to ITV Tyne Tees, the Sunderland-born singer said: "The interesting thing is when I was going back to listen to all the Eurythmics albums trying to choose songs as soon as I put a track on I instantly knew where I was, wherever I was in the world, what I was doing and exactly how I recorded it because I produced it.

"It was like opening up Pandora's box."

It is 40 years since Eurythmics first shot to prominence. Credit: PA

The Sunderland show is the second of a UK and European tour featuring all of the Eurythmics' greatest hits.

With Sweet Dreams, Who's That Girl, Here Comes The Rain Again, Thorn In My Side, Missionary Man and There Must Be An Angel on the set list, the concert is set to be full of nostalgia.

When asked about the key to his musical success, Dave said: "Something that I think is very important is to be open to everything and then decide later.

"But be careful not to lock everything out and try and control everything. Never lock genius out of the room.

"I've always been open to experimentation and I've never sat in a studio day after day making records. I lived life to the fullest and then I bring that to the table."

The singer's daughter Kaya Stewart, who performed with her dad on American Idol earlier this year, is also part of the tour's all-female band.

