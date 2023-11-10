A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's toddler in County Durham.

Two-year-old Maya Chappell died as a result of a "constellation of injuries" inflicted by Michael Daymond, 27, at home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, last September.

Maya's mother Dana Carr, 24, has been found guilty of child cruelty by neglect and a separate charge of allowing the death of a child.

The pair had denied all the offences and have been standing trial at Teesside Crown Court.

A jury has found them guilty of all charges.

The court had heard the couple had moved in together just a month before Maya's death.

On the day Maya suffered the fatal injuries, she had been left in Daymond's sole care while Carr went to work.

The prosecution had alleged Maya was shaken by Daymond. She died in hospital two days after suffering the injuries, having never regained consciousness.

The court had heard from a number of witnesses who said she had suffered bruises in the run up to her death.

Daymond chose not to give evidence but told police that Maya was injured when she accidentally fell out of bed.

Carr was said to be "besotted" with her new boyfriend and told the court she did not believe he would hurt her daughter.

On the day Maya was fatally injured, Daymond called Carr briefly at work, presumably to say she needed to come home before he dialled 999 to raise the alarm about the toddler.

The court heard Carr texted time several times while she made her way home, saying: “I’m coming”, “please don’t leave me” and “are you ok?”

The pair will be sentenced at a later date. Carr was released on bail until that hearing. Daymond was remanded in custody.

