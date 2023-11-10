A Northumberland village has become the centre of an artistic mystery after a Banksy-style portrait appeared overnight.

Residents in Seahouses awoke to find an image of a girl spray painting a love heart, depicted on the side of a wall.

No one is yet to take responsibility for the artwork though it is not thought to be by Banksy himself.

Many people have been speculating that it could have been drawn by the famous anonymous artist.

One Facebook user wrote: "Its definitely a Banksy that" while another added: "That's so cool, wonder if it was Banksy"

Others have said they believe it to be a local artist mimicking Banksy's style.

"I think it is too similar to an existing Banksy work to be actually by him," one wrote. Another added it could have been someone who drew inspiration from a street art exhibition at the Baltic in Newcastle.

Others mentioned their admiration for the artwork and hoped it could be preserved as part of the village.

ITV Tyne Tees has approached Banksy verification service, Pest Control Office, for comment.

