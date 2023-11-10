Projects with Pride: Celebrating the young people of the North East

Young people from across the region have been recognised at a special awards ceremony celebrating the positive impact they have within their community.

The awards saw 300 youngsters come together to enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment as a special thanks to them for making a difference.

The 'Project with Pride' event was hosted by NE Youth - one of the leading youth development charities in the region. They support and champion young people as they make positive changes where they live.

The event had taken place in Newcastle on Wednesday 8 November.

The awards are in their twelfth year and included recognition for Young Achiever of the year, Youth worker of the year, Community Champion & Volunteer of the year.

Twelve accolades were presented to recipients each with their own inspirational stories.

Young people across the North East have been celebrated. Credit: NE Youth

Guests were entertained with performances from True Colours Theatre, Horizon Cheerleading Group and Care to Dance.

Jon Niblo, the CEO of NE Youth, has said: "We are incredibly proud to be hosting our twelfth 'Projects with Pride' Awards.

"It’s been a tough few years for young people and so many more have come to NE Youth for support.

"Our awards celebrate all the young people of north east- they are the future and it’s important that we invest & believe them."

