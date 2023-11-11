Officers investigating the murder of Gateshead man Andy Foster have charged a fourth man with murder.

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday 20 August police were contacted by the ambulance service, who reported that a man had been assaulted at an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

It is believed that two people had allegedly approached the property, knocked on the front door and sprayed the occupant with suspected ammonia, before fleeing the scene.

The victim, 26-year-old Andy Foster, was taken to hospital where he passed away.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT).

Three men - two aged 32 and another aged 21 - have been already been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

On Friday 10 November, officers made two further arrests in connection with Mr Foster's death - bringing the overall total of arrested people to 12.

One of those arrested, a 39-year-old, has today (11 November) been charged with murder. He has been remanded and is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ court on Monday 13 November.

A 24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Andy’s family are still coming to terms with what has happened, and we are continuing to support them in any way we can.

“The public have been very supportive of our efforts so far and I hope our continued work and further arrests show just how seriously we are taking this incident.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we are still keen to hear from anyone with further information which could help us get answers for Andy’s loved ones.

“Once again, I would ask that the public stays away from any speculation or social media commentary, as this may jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.

