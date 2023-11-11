Investigation opened after man, 24, seriously injured in three-car crash

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured following a three-car collision in Northumberland.

At around 11.45am on Friday 10 November, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on the A697 near Wooler.

Officers and emergency services attended and the driver of one of the cars, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved are not believed to have sustained any serious injuries but the road was closed for several hours, and all vehicles recovered.

An investigation is ongoing and officers are now asking for anyone who might have seen the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

PC Andy McNally of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This is a very serious collision which has resulted in a man being taken to hospital, and we wish him a full recovery.

“All vehicles were considerably damaged and the road closed for a number of hours, and we are working hard to establish exactly what has happened.

“We have spoken to a number of people so far, but we are keen to talk to anyone else who may have information or dashcam footage from the area.

“If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 or use the ‘Tell us Something Page’ on the Northumbria Police website quoting log NP-20231111-00388.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...