Region pays tribute to fallen soldiers at Remembrance Day services

Service personnel and veterans from across the region gathered at memorials for Remembrance Sunday services.

In Sunderland, the annual Remembrance Parade and Service took place at the War Memorial on Burdon Road.

The parade was led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery and 3 Rifles were among the regiments taking part with the 4th Regiment firing two field guns from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11am.

The salute was taken by Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Tearney, DL, ACF, Lieutenant Colonel Harry Waller RA and the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman from the steps of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens on Borough Road.

The parade travelled down Burdon Road in Sunderland. Credit: ITV News

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, said: "Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to those who fought in conflicts past and present and all those who have given up their lives for their country.

"Remembrance Day is also about honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value everything they do to keep us safe and the sacrifices that they make on our behalf. Many other communities across our city also hold their own local Remembrance services and parades which people might also want to consider going to."

Sunderland City Council is also lighting landmarks red including Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West, from Armistice Day this Saturday 11 November until Monday 13 November.

In Durham, following a service at Durham Cathedral, the Remembrance Parade made its way down to Market Square for the salute.

P olice officers and paramedics marched alongside members of the armed forces.

Many gathered in Durham's Market Square. Credit: ITV News

