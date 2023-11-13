Police are appealing for information after a two-car collision in Northumberland left three people injured and a woman fighting for her life in hospital.

Officers attended the scene of the crash on the A69 near Haydon Bridge, at around 7pm on Sunday 12 November.

The road was closed for eight hours while emergency services were in attendance, after reports of a collision between a white Vauxhall Corsa and a red Range Rover Evoque.

The driver of the Corsa, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what police have described as "significant life-threatening injuries."

A 38-year-old passenger has been treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. A seven year-old boy, who was also travelling in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 56-year-old man, was also treated for minor injuries.

With enquiries are ongoing, police are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Russ Surrey, Northumbria Police, said: “This is a very serious collision which has left a woman fighting for her life, and we are determined to establish exactly what has happened.

“We wish her a full recovery and we will continue to support her family, and those injured in any way we can at this time.

“It is vital we establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

“A number of motorists who saw what happened, pulled over at the scene and spoke to officers but we believe there will be others who haven’t come forward yet.

“We would ask anyone who thinks they have information, especially any dash cam footage from the area to get in touch as it could really help our investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 101 or visit the Northumbria Police website quoting log NP-20231112-0901.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...