Go North East will restore a skeleton service on "as many routes possible" from tomorrow.

The bus company has confirmed some services will be up and running between 9:30am and 2:30pm from Tuesday 14 November.

As industrial action by Unite union members continues, these will be staffed by staff with bus driving licences, and drivers who are returning to work.

A statement on the Go North East website reads: "Due to the ongoing industrial action, we are unfortunately unable to provide a normal service.

"We are running all school services, certain contracted services, and we are aiming to restore a skeleton service on as many routes as possible.

"These duties are being covered by office workers and managers with bus driving licences, as well as regular drivers who have opted to return to work to keep essential services moving.

"These services may be subject to delay due to reduced frequencies in operation - please be kind to our team who are providing them.

"We apologise for the disruption during this time, and we remain committed to reaching a solution that will bring an end to the industrial action."

Go North East said Northumberland County Council had arranged with external companies to operate a limited service in the Hexham area.

A full list of restored routes can be found here.

Drivers and other workers who are members of the Unite union are now in the third week of a so-called indefinite strike.

The industrial action has resulted in almost all Go North East buses being cancelled, amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

