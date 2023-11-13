A Grand National-winning jockey is receiving intensive care treatment after suffering a 'very serious' neck injury in a fall at Newcastle Racecourse.

Graham Lee, 47, was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened on Friday 10 November, and taken to hospital in the city.

The Injured Jockeys Fund said it was unclear what the prognosis would be for the North Yorkshire-based rider.

In a statement on Sunday night, the organisation said: “Jockey Graham Lee’s MRI scan has shown that he has suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to the spinal cord, as well as damage to blood vessels in the mid-cervical region.

"He remains in ITU with respiratory support at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle, but it has been possible to reduce his sedation.

"This is a very serious injury and at this early time, it is not possible to predict the extent of long term recovery.

"Graham’s family are very grateful for the many messages of support that they have had.”

A cervical fracture is a fracture, or break, in the neck.

Lee, who is originally from Ireland, won the Grand National on Amberleigh House in 2004.

He switched to Flat riding in 2012.

