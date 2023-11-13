Police have made three more arrests in the investigation of a fire at Hartlepool's historic Wesley Chapel.

Cleveland Police confirmed on Monday 13 November that three 14-year-old boys had been arrested in connection with the fire, on Wesley Square, in the town.

They were questioned and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the fire after it broke out at about 6pm on Tuesday 7 November.

Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of arson following the blaze. They were been bailed with conditions.

Wesley Chapel, also known as the old Wesley nightclub, is a Grade II-listed building which was undergoing a multimillion-pound redevelopment.

Built in 1873, the Victorian Methodist chapel had stood empty for several years following a fire in 2017 which gutted the interior and roof structure.

A £4m scheme was underway to transform the derelict building into a hotel.

Cleveland Police are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We would again appeal for anyone with information or footage from the area – specifically from around 4:45pm to 5:30pm on Tuesday 7 November to contact Hartlepool CID on the 101 number, quoting ref 221645."

