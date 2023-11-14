Police have released a CCTV image after a man exposed himself at a South Tyneside Metro station.

A group of men are reported to have shouted and wolf whistled at victims before a man pulled down his trousers and underwear and exposed his penis.

The incident in East Boldon happened at around 11.15pm on Saturday 14 October.

British Transport Police would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact the force by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300121967.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...