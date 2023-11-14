Northumbria Police are continuing their largest-ever operation with more than 50 arrests in three days.

Around 250 officers, staff and volunteers have been working together to seize weapons, drugs and vehicles, as well as £21,000 of cash.

​Over the course of the operation between Wednesday 8 November and Friday 10 November, 53 people were arrested for a range of offences.

​Northumbria Police’s new Deputy Chief Constable, Jayne Meir, oversaw the operation after joining the Force in October 2023.

She was impressed by the commitment shown by those involved and hailed the "fantastic results."

She said: "I have only been in Northumbria Police for a short period of time but what has already been evident is the sheer determination and commitment from colleagues to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

"Operation Impact is all about tackling the issues people tell us have the greatest impact on their daily lives. Whether that is drug dealing, motorcycle disorder or anti-social behaviour – we are committed to listening to their concerns and taking positive action.

​“Our dedicated officers, staff and volunteers are doing that every single day and Operation Impact very much builds on the extensive work already under way.

​“We want our message to be loud and clear – to our communities, please continue to work with us by sharing information so we can take positive action; and to those involved in criminal activity, keep looking over your shoulder because we will catch up with you."

Deputy Chief Constable Meir is continuing to build on the success of the first Operation Impact in the summer as officers tackle issues communities say matter most to them.

