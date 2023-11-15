A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death by six youths amid a background of tit-for-tat violence, a court has heard.

Gordon Gault was stabbed in Newcastle's West End on 9 November 2022 and died six days later in hospital. Another youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also stabbed.

The six youths now stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court over the incident with proceedings starting exactly a year after Gordon's death on Wednesday 15 November. They all deny murder and a charge of wounding with intent on the other alleged victim.

Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, said there was a clash and Gordon and another youth were stabbed.

Outlining the case to the jury, he said some rap lyrics and notes written on some of the defendants’ phones will form part of the evidence in the trial, which could last six weeks.

Mr Sandiford told the court that Gordon and the other youth were attacked out of revenge for one of the defendants, Carlos Neto, now 18, being stabbed, some weeks before.

On the day of the fatal stabbing, his co-accused Benedict Mbala, also now 18, was assaulted outside his college, with a video clip of the attack being shared on social media.

Mr Sandiford said the defendants armed themselves with two machetes of the type used by the British Army Gurkha regiment, kitchen knives and a lump hammer.

He said there was a feud between the groups, and it “involved tit-for-tat violence and threats of violence before and after the stabbings”.

The defendants are: Mbala, of St John’s Walk, Newcastle; Neto, of Manchester Road East, Manchester; Daniel Lacerda, 18, of Paddock Close, Ferryhill, County Durham; Lawson Natty, 18, of Eastgarth, Newbiggin Hall Estate, Newcastle, and youths aged 17 and 16 who cannot be identified.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...