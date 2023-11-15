A collection of 80,000 vinyls from a famous Teesside independent record store are to be sold at auction.

The formerly Stockton-based Sound It Out Records' vast inventory is due to go under the hammer.

Various sales by Vectis, the UK's largest specialist toy auction house, will begin from Wednesday 15 November.

The auction house has recently expanded into the wider collectables market. Credit: Vectis

The shop, which was the town's last surviving vinyl store, closed in August following the death of its owner Tom Butchart.

Mr Butchart, who opened the vinyl record shop in 1998 and was well known in the music community, died suddenly in June.

Around 500 lots of rare, unusual and collectable LPs, singles, CDs, books and other memorabilia from a wide variety of music genres will be represented in the first sale.

This first auction will feature factory-sealed, signed and special edition items from Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Jamie Reid and The Damned among others.

The sale is part of a recent expansion into the wider collectables market for Teesside-based Vectis.

In March this year the auction house sold a rare copy of The Beatles Please Please Me LP for £4,400.

