A man who murdered an off-duty paramedic by running him over outside a Northumberland pub has been sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

Toby Kelly, 38, killed Sheldon Flanighan in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn, in Cramlington, earlier this year.

He also attempted to murder Mr Flanighan's friend Wayne Common, 56, who was left seriously injured.

Kelly, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm part way through a near five-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The pleas were rejected and a jury found him guilty of murder and attempted murder last week.

On Wednesday 15 November, Judge Penny Moreland sentenced Kelly to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years for both offences, telling him: "I am not satisfied you have genuine remorse."

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died at the scene outside the Bay Horse Inn, in Cramlington. Credit: Northumbria Police

Judge Moreland said: "No sentence that I can pass can bring Sheldon Flanighan back to his family.

"Nothing can undo the harm you have done and pain and grief you have caused."

She continued: "When you got into your van your intention was to use that van as a weapon.

"You've robbed elderly parents of their son, robbed sisters of their brother and robbed his sons of their father. You've robbed Mr Flanighan himself."

The trial had previously heard Mr Flanighan, 55, had gone out for a meal and drinks with friends on the night of 1 April.

The father-of-two and Mr Common were inside the pub when they tried to intervene when Kelly, who was angry after being refused to be served, began fighting with his partner.

It was heard Kelly shouted he would "kill" them.

Kelly, who had drunk up to nine pints of lager, went out to the car park and drove his van around several times before hitting the men with the vehicle.

Mr Flanighan, who had two children, died at the scene while Mr Common was left with life-long injuries.

Kelly had claimed he had only meant to "frighten" the men and had not intended to kill or seriously harm them.

Nigel Edwards, defending, said: "He is a family man himself and has four children. He is sincerely sorry for the events of that day."

