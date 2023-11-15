A Grand National-winning jockey is recovering from surgery after he suffered a 'very serious' neck injury in a fall at Newcastle Racecourse.

Graham Lee, 47, was admitted to intensive care following a racing accident on Friday 10 November.

In a statement, the Injured Jockeys Fund said: "Jockey Graham Lee had surgery yesterday at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle to stabilise the fractures in his cervical spine and further protect his spinal cord.

"He also had a tracheostomy performed to allow him to be more comfortable and improve communication.

"Whilst Graham has recovered from the surgery well, the extent of his long term recovery remains uncertain.

The North Yorkshire-based jockey was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened.

Lee's family has thanked the public for their well wishes, particularly the horse racing community who has rallied around them as they come to terms with the jockey's serious injuries.

A Just Giving Page, set up by his 18 year-old-daughter Amy, has raised over £80,000 so far.

Amy Lee, who set up the fundraising effort for her dad, said: "I am personally writing down each and every message and donation that comes through and I share all of these with Dad.

"To be honest it's simply overwhelming and we can’t believe that so many people are thinking of us.

"I wish I could explain how much of a difference it will make to Dad’s recovery knowing that he has your support.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

An MRI scan had previously revealed the jockey had suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to his spinal cord, as well as damage to blood vessels in his neck region. A cervical fracture is a fracture, or break, in the neck.

The Injured Jockeys Fund is charity which provides appropriate medical, financial and supportive help to current and retired jockeys who are injured, unable to ride or in need.

The Irish-born jockey won the Grand National on Amberleigh House in 2004, before he made the switch to flat racing in 2012.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...