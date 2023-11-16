Play Brightcove video

Watch the full programme here

Tom Sheldrick speaks to John Stevenson MP, Chi Onwurah MP and Lord Purvis of Tweed about recent political developments.

On the agenda is Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle, hopes for the Autumn Statement and what AI could mean for the region.

The next edition of Around The House is on Thursday 7 December.

