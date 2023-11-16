A jury has heard how teenagers accused of killing a 14-year-old boy from Newcastle exchanged social media messages weeks before allegedly claiming there would be a murder.

Benedict Mbala, Carlos Neto, Daniel Lacerda, Lawson Natty and two youths aged 16 and 17 all deny murdering Gordon Gault last November and wounding with intent another alleged victim.

They are standing trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The jury were shown Snapchat messages which were found on Neto’s phone, which allegedly involved some of the defendants discussing fights with enemies, weeks before Gordon’s killing.

The court previously heard that Gordon had been travelling on an e-bike on the 9 November last year when he was allegedly stabbed on the arm by Neto.

The blow severed vital blood vessels, causing Gordon to collapse in Sovereign Place, in Newcastle's West End.

He died in hospital six days later.

The prosecution read out messages where Neto allegedly admitted he would carry a knife, claiming it was a “kill or be killed world” and talked about people being “smoked” or killed, allegedly saying “I will exterminate them” and declaring a “murder gonna happen”.

The court previously heard a fight ensued in Brunel Terrace after Gordon had been stabbed. The prosecution alleged another person on the chat in mid October claimed Neto was “building a nice list” of people to target.

A 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, allegedly said the fights “excited” him and would involve “choppers” or knives.

The prosecution said Snapchat messages were sent allegedly discussing how to get machetes, with accused Lacerda allegedly saying he was carrying a knife everywhere, claiming it’s “better to be with it than without it” and co-accused Natty allegedly saying he was “down for whatever”.

Mbala allegedly said he would “bore” someone, which the prosecution said means stab someone.

All of the accused deny murder and wounding with intent and the trial continues.

