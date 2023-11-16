A First World War watchtower formerly used to keep an eye on the North East coast has been put up for sale.

The Tynemouth Watchtower in North Tyneside was built towards the end of the First World War and was established as the command centre for the Tyne Turrets to defend the coast from the German army.

The seven-storey building is one of the tallest of its kind and was later used extensively in the Second World War as a strategic lookout.

Originally owned by the War Office, the tower was sold by the Ministry of Defence as a private residence in 1967.

The Tynemouth Watchtower is one of the tallest buildings of its kind. Credit: Hive Estates

It is now up for sale for just the second time since, making it a rare addition to the market.

Michael Mortimer, managing director of Hive Estates, said: “It's not every day that you get to introduce such a unique and historical property to potential homeowners - we’re extremely excited to market this one.

“The Tynemouth Watchtower isn't just a house; it tells an important narrative and is part of the North East’s history in two world wars."

The three-bedroom property currently has a selling price of £500,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...