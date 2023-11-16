Work to repair damage to Sunderland's Roker Pier caused by Storm Babet could cost £300,000 and take 30 weeks to complete.

The Grade II listed pier and lighthouse have been closed since the storm in October destroyed several metres of railings and washed decking into the North Sea.

Sunderland City Council has said it will remain closed until later in 2024 and the repair work will cost an estimated £300,000.

Cabinet member Kevin Johnston said it could take about 30 weeks to complete, because it could take 20 weeks to get bespoke materials, including granite blocks.

Railings and decking were washed into the North Sea during Storm Babet. Credit: Sunderland City Council

He added: “The council is currently carrying out structural surveys to determine the full extent of the damage and is engaging with specialist contractors to carry out the works”.

The Labour cabinet member was speaking at Wednesday’s (15 November) meeting of Sunderland City Council at City Hall.

Councillor Sam Johnston, Conservative representative for the St Peter’s ward, said: “Whilst the repairs will be costly and will take a long time to complete, the effort and resources are fully worth it to get our wonderful pier back into top condition, as it is vital to local walkers, anglers and businesses.

“I look forward to when we’re all able to use the pier again.”

