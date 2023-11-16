A teenager who was arrested over the felling of the tree at Sycamore Gap will face no further action.

Northumbria Police believe the tree, which was next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was deliberately felled overnight between September 27 and 28 with investigations ongoing.

Two men in their 30s, and one man in his 60s, who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage remain on police bail.

Investigations are continuing into the felling of Sycamore Gap. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “We completely recognise the feeling of loss in the community and further afield following the deliberate felling of Sycamore Gap.

“I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.

“As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could assist us in getting answers.

“Please know that your support could prove vital to our enquiries, no matter how small the detail may seem.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please continue to avoid any speculation both in the community and online – including on social media.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the 'Tell Us Something’ page of the website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295.

Alternatively, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...