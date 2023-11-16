A victim suffered "life-changing" injuries when three-quarters of his ear was bitten off after an unlicensed boxing event.

Police were called to The Majestic, on Bondgate in Darlington, on 21 October after an incident of "violent disorder" involving several people, a council meeting heard.

A man was later arrested over the incident and police investigations are ongoing.

Darlington Council officials imposed changes to the venue's licence and ordered it to reapply with certain conditions after being shown CCTV footage during an emergency meeting on Wednesday 15 November.

The premises licence was suspended and John Lyall Thompson was removed as Designated Premises Supervisor as interim measures in the 48 hours after the incident.

Police have worked closely with Hayley Warters, a company director at the Majestic, to discuss changes to its licence since the initial review as they continue their investigations.

Mrs Warters told members that more staff training and risk assessments would be carried out following the incident and more licence holders would be on site to ensure the safety of people attending.

The venue’s closing hours will be cut from 3am to 1am. Children will be allowed to remain at the venue until 10pm if accompanied by an adult but will not be allowed to attend any sporting events.

A new Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) will also need to be appointed before it can sell alcohol again.

Following the licensing meeting, Mrs Warters said: "I am very pleased with the outcome and we highly appreciate the help and support we received. The officers of Darlington have been very professional and approachable. This has given us confidence to ensure safety within our building for the public and our staff."

