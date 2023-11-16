A Whitby woman overcame one of the biggest battles of her life when she skydived out of a plane.

After years of suffering from anxiety, Nat Hansell, 55, wanted to take part in the jump to overcome her fears.

Video Credit: Skydive GB

Ms Hansell, who runs a mental health group online, said she wanted to do the skydive to promote anxiety awareness. She said: "I want to let people know you can face your fears and learn to live a better life.

"I've been having various therapies for PTSD for the last twelve years. I'm left with a very raw anxiety problem as I no longer have any masks or addictions to hide behind. I've suffered for most of my life but it has got to a point where it is very debilitating.

"My worst fear is of heights, giving up any control of a situation and fully putting my trust in someone else.

"I hoped that by proving to myself I can do this and not freeze in fear, I can literally do anything. It's a huge thing for me to tell myself I did it, whenever I'm faced with any situation that triggers anxiety."

Ms Hansell was supported by close friends and family, including her brother, Lee Waring ( right ) Credit: Handout

After having to abandon her first attempt due to bad weather on 5 November, Ms Hansell finally took the plunge one week later than planned on the morning of Remembrance Sunday.

Ms Hansell said raising money from the jump has been her inspiration to overcome her fears. She has already raised £1,735 of her £2,000 target for her chosen two charities - Whitby Dag and Dalewood House.

Ian Peck, manager of Whitby Dag, said: "We were thrilled when Nat chose Whitby Dag as one of the charities she wanted to support and delighted to help her raise awareness around anxiety.

"We know how persistent and debilitating anxiety can be and how it impacts every aspect of a person’s life, making even as simple as going out of the house impossible for some.

"So for Nat, who has lived with anxiety for many years, to have jumped out of a plane at 10,000 feet is an astonishing achievement. She is incredibly brave and we cannot thank her enough for supporting us.

"We work with and support a wide range of disabled people through our services and activities, and many struggle with anxiety, so the money raised by Nat will really help us to help others."

Following the successful skydive, which she did in Bridlington, North Yorkshire, Ms Hansell said: "Having achieved the skydive and the sheer terror I felt at jumping out of the plane, I feel immensely proud of myself. I'm not an adrenaline junkie or a thrill seeker so this was personally a huge deal.

"Anxiety at any level can be distressing. Facing my biggest fears head-on has given me strength and courage that I didn't truly believe I had. Martin, my tandem buddy was amazing. Very clear with instructions & reassuring me all the way.

"I had to mentally and physically put my trust in someone I'd never met, which I found extremely difficult."

Nat Hansell said her husband, John Hansell, helps support her to turn her anxiety struggles into life-changing achievements. Credit: Handout

Ms Hansell was approached a few years ago to share her story on stage to help others and says this was a "big turning point" in her journey. Although she found speaking in front of hundreds of people nerve-wracking, Ms Hansell said she "refuses to stand still' because of her anxieties and does not accept that she is "limited" in her capabilities.

"First of all, own it, understand it, talk about it. Don't be embarrassed of it. Don't make excuses for it, tell people the truth and share your fears.

"If people who have dealt with anxiety can offer help by sharing their personal stories, I believe it would help others to open up. I think it's important that people have help to learn more about themselves and discover where their anxiety comes from.

"Going forward, I believe I can use this experience as a benchmark when anxiety strikes. I can't say if I'll ever be free from it as I have suffered from both anxiety and depression throughout my life. I hope I've inspired people to take one small step forward. Life is to be lived and I've proven to myself that I truly can feel the fear and do it anyway."

