Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a 46-year-old grandad in his own bed as his family say they are "heart-broken" and will always be left with a "massive hole in their lives."

Harvey Hughes, 20, and Lewis Armstrong, now 18-year-old but just 17 at the time of the attack, forced their way into Ross Connelly's Wheatley Hill home in County Durham shortly after midnight on 1 May, 2023.

The pair repeatedly assaulted Mr Connelly and inflicted multiple injuries with a weapon in what Durham police described as a "vicious and unprovoked attack on a defenceless man as he laid in his own bed." The victim died at the scene.

Ross Connelly's family said they are 'heartbroken' and that his loss will always "leave a massive hole in their lives." Credit: Durham Police

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Armstrong and Hughes are cold, calculated killers who used disturbing levels of violence to inflict terrible injuries which sadly cost Ross his life.

"They showed no remorse for their actions and even attempted to evade arrest. They are a real danger to the public so I am pleased that the jury has found them guilty of murder and that they will now remain behind bars for a significant length of time, where they can cause no further harm to our communities."

The pair carried out the vicious attack after Mr Connelly allegedly insulted Armstrong’s mother on Facebook.

Hughes and Armstrong fled the scene and attempted to evade police but were eventually tracked down and arrested.

As well as murder, the offenders were also charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to another attack carried out the previous day on a man in Shotton Colliery.

The pair denied all charges but were found guilty following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court last month and appeared back at court on Friday 17 November for sentencing.

Hughes, of Girton Close, Peterlee, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years, while Armstrong, of Dixon Estate, Shotton Colliery, was also jailed for life, with a minimum term of 24 years.

Mr Connelly's family said: “Ross was a good man with a huge heart and lots of love to give to both friends and family. Ross was a proud Shotton Colliery lad, a proud Sunderland supporter and a proud grandad. He is greatly missed."

