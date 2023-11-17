Four men accused of murdering a man in a suspected ammonia attack will face trial next year.

Andy Foster was fatally injured in an alleged incident when he opened the door at an address in Wrekenton, Gateshead, on 20 August.

The 26-year-old later died in hospital.

Andy Foster, 26, was taken to hospital but later died due to his injuries. Credit: Northumbria Police

Josh Craig Hawthorn, 21, of Ashfield, Jarrow, Kenneth Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields and John Wandless, 32, of no fixed abode, were charged with murder when they appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on 16 November.

Youssef Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, has also been charged with murder but was not present at the hearing.

Police believe two offenders approached and sprayed the victim with the substance before fleeing the scene an address on Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton.

At the hearing Judge Edward Bindloss said all four men will face trial, which could last four weeks, in April 2024. They remain remanded in custody.

