A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Northumberland in August.

Andrew Peart, 39, died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in an alleged assault in Guide Post.

Jake McIntyre, from Ashington, was previously charged with assault and then manslaughter. He is now accused of murder.

During a brief hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 17 November, McIntyre, of Stakeford Crescent, denied murder and was told he will stand trial next year.

Police previously said Mr Peart was seriously injured near Guide Post Working Men's Club on the evening of 22 August, 2023 between 10:15pm and 10:30pm.

Mr Peart, who was a father and worked at North Yorkshire Timber, was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where he was treated for serious injuries hospital but died more than a week later on Wednesday 30 August.

At the time, h is family paid tribute to him and said: "Andrew was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his loyalty, kindness and sense of fun.

“Andrew will be greatly missed by his parents, son, partner, sister, friends and colleagues at North Yorkshire Timber where he worked as a design technician for many years.

"Andrew generously donated his organs after his death to give a second chance to someone else.”

McIntyre will stand trial next year. Judge Robert Adams told him his trial may take place on 24 June, 2024 but could be moved forward.

