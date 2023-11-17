A miniature horse has left a group of residents smiling after trotting into their retirement facility.

Residents, day visitors and staff were "beaming" when Mr P, short for Mr Perfect, visited them at St Germain’s Grange in Marske.

The 15-year-old American Miniature Horse brought back memories of much-loved animals they had had in their lives for residents.

Mr Perfect lived up to his name as he calmly spent time with residents. Credit: Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council

Vera Tate, an 88-year old who spent her working life on a North Yorkshire farm, said: “I love horses. We had one who went with my husband Derek everywhere. One day Derek slipped and couldn’t move and that horse just stayed him for hours and hours until help came.

"I did everything on the farm, drove tractors, sawed wood, milked cows, made butter –you name it.”

Mr P calmly walked from person to person to be petted as they reminisced about special memories.

The pony's owner, Katy Smith from Northallerton, has 11 miniature horses who give animal therapy at elderly care centres, children’s hospitals, universities and schools across the country.

Ms Smith said: “It doesn’t make me a millionaire when it comes to money, but it makes me feel very rich in so many other ways. We get smiles everywhere we go. It’s joyful."

Staff at the facility have said tenants have talked about the miniature horse “non-stop” since the visit.

