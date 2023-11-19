Fans of LEGO have gathered in County Durham this weekend for an annual brick show.

Around five thousand people visited the event at the National Railway Museum in Shildon which featured creative displays and gave visitors the opportunity to build their own masterpieces.

There were a number of displays on show including some showcasing trains, a funfair, and even the Angel of the North.

This year's event also featured so-called brick pits where visitors could participate in spotting mini figures, and a speed-build challenge to see who could build the tallest tower in a minute.

Richard Carter-Ulusoy, organiser of the Shildon Brick Show said: "The love of LEGO crosses generations because it's been around; the plastic bricks started in the late 50s and it get passed down through generations, so the grandparents, parents and kids have probably all had LEGO. You can build anything from it!"

Volunteer for seven years and LEGO enthusiast Suz Gregory added: "LEGO for me, I think it's very therapeutic. This is my first year exhibiting and it that feels quite new, but everyone's lovely. The public love coming and seeing all the different displays."

