Man, 24, dies following collision with railings near Hartlepool pub

A 24-year-old man has died following a crash in Hartlepool on Friday 17 November.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm when the man, who had been travelling westbound on the A689 in a dark blue Audi S3, collided with railings near to The Traveller's Rest pub.

A 22-year-old man who was driving a blue VW Golf has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or ring doorbell footage to get in touch with them.

Those with information of the incident are being asked to call 101 quoting SE23228265.

