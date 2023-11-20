Grand National-winning jockey Graham Lee is making positive progress after receiving intensive care treatment for a 'very serious' neck injury.

The North Yorkshire-based rider was admitted to in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary following a fall at Newcastle Racecourse earlier this month.

In the latest update on his recovery, the Injured Jockeys Fund said Lee had been able to talk with his family.

A spokesperson said: "Graham has been able to talk normally with his family for short periods when his ventilator is turned down.

"He has been reviewed by his Spinal Consultant and when a bed becomes available in the ITU at James Cook Hospital, Middlesborough, he will be transferred closer to home in North Yorkshire."

Graham Lee will be transferred to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, when a bed in the ITU becomes available. Credit: PA

The 47-year-old was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui when he fell on Friday 10 November.

He had to undergo surgery to stabilise the fractures in his cervical spine and to protect his spinal cord.

His family last week thanked everyone for their "continued and overwhelming support" and Lee's daughter, Amy, set up a Just Giving Page, with over £145,000 raised so far.

She said: "I am personally writing down each and every message and donation that comes through and I share all of these with Dad. To be honest, it's simply overwhelming and we can’t believe that so many people are thinking of us.

"I wish I could explain how much of a difference it will make to Dad’s recovery knowing that he has your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

