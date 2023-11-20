Homes without power and part of A1 closed as electric cable comes down

Parts of the A1 have been closed and homes left without power after an electricity cable came down onto the carriageway.

It happened in the Newton Aycliffe area, with the carriageway closed north and southbound between junctions 59 (Coatham) and 60 (Bradbury).

The police, Highways England, and electrical engineers attended - it's not clear what caused the cable to come down.

Several videos posted on social media appeared to show a large orange white flash appearing in the sky around the time the cable is reported to have come down.

Initially, nearly 2000 homes were left without power.

In an update Northern Powergrid said most were now reconnected with just 26 still without power.