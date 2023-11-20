"This is just THE BEST news to hear."

Those were the words of ITV Tyne Tees and Border's weather presenter, Ross Hutchinson, in an update on his father's transplant recovery.

Last week Ross donated one of his kidneys to his father, Robin Hutchinson, who he learned was in kidney failure earlier this year.

Robin received his son's kidney on Thursday 17 November in a gesture he described as "astonishing".

Uploading a video of himself to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday 20 November, Robin shared positive news from his hospital bed.

He said: "A further Monday update with remarkable news. After less than 4 days since the operation my kidney function has gone to 66%. It was 3% when admitted to hospital 17 months ago. I might be discharged today. That’s hard to grasp."

Earlier, Robin, who left hospital later on Monday, said a huge thank you to his son, the NHS and NHS heroes.

Ross said he felt like his kidney had "just aced its exams", posting: "Can you be proud of a body part?"

The presenter continues to recover well too following his operation at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

His kidney was transported to London on a motorbike and his father received it on the same day.

After leaving hospital, Ross headed to one of his favourite places and posted on X: "I’m back home recovering and even managed a walk to the allotment and back - which is surely the best treatment."

Ross headed to one of his favourite places after his operation saying it was the "best treatment." Credit: Handout

His dad commented that his son looked "amazing" and seeing this photo of his son "lifts the spirits".

There is a long road to full recovery ahead but for now Ross said he is bathing in what he called "startling stats".

He added: "It will take a couple of weeks to see if it is up and running. Fingers crossed everything keeps going well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...