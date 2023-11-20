Three people have been arrested in connection with a house fire in North Shields which killed an 18-year-old girl.

Leah Casson died in the fire at the address, on Vicarage Street, in the early hours of Monday 16 January.

Emergency services were called just before 3.45am.

Three members of her family were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they escaped the fire, and nearby residents were evacuated.

On Monday 20 November, Northumbria Police said a woman in her 40s and two men, aged between 35 and 40, had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and had been released on bail.

A spokesperson said: "Our inquiries remain ongoing and we would ask people not to speculate about the case on social media and in the wider community."

At time of her death, Leah's family paid tribute to her, describing her as an "outgoing, bubbly, young woman who we loved so much".

Floral tributes were left at the scene of Leah's death. Credit: Family handout

