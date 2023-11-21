Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Middlesbrough.

An 18-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds in the incident at the town's bus station just after 5pm on Monday 20 November.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

A police presence remains at the bus station while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 230059 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.

