Two men have been arrested over drugs offences after a woman was found dead at a home in Gateshead.

Emergency services were called to Abbey Court, in Deckham, on the evening of Wednesday 15 November but the woman, in her 40s, died at the scene.

Officers are treating the woman's death as unexplained and a large area around the scene was cordoned off to allow for investigations.

Northumbria Police said two 41-year-old men had been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and had been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Officers are treating the death of a woman in her 40s as unexplained and cordoned off the scene while investigations were undertaken. Credit: NCJ Media

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 10.15pm on Wednesday (15 November), police were contacted by the ambulance service, who were responding to a report of an unresponsive female at an address on Abbey Court, Gateshead.

“Officers attended the scene and the woman, in her 40s, was sadly pronounced as deceased.

“Her family were notified and offered support from specially-trained Family Liaison Officers.

“An investigation was launched into the woman’s death, which police are currently treating as unexplained.

“Two men, both aged 41, have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

“Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...