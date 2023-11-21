A County Durham visitor attraction is hosting its largest-ever Christmas event with organisers claiming to have the longest light tunnel in the country.

Aglow - one of the largest illuminated light trails in England - will be open to the public at Auckland Castle, in Bishop Auckland, from Wednesday 22 November until Sunday 31 December.

Organisers claim visitors will be able to see the tallest Christmas tree in the north, standing at 30 metres in height and decorated by students from East Durham College.

They also claim to have the longest light tunnel in the country running at 100 meters long and made up of 100,000 stars.

Aglow organisers claim to offer visitors the longest light tunnel in the country measuring 100 metres and made up of 100,000 stars. Credit: 21.11.23 Aglow Light Tunnel Credit: Duncan Lomax / Ravage Productions

Jared Bowers, chief operating officer at The Auckland Project, said: “Thousands of people are already planning to visit Bishop Auckland during Aglow and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.

"This is what The Auckland Project has been preparing for all winter: providing a wonderful setting for friends and families to gather during the holiday season, to have fun and make memories together."

The trail takes approximately 90 minutes to complete with a total of 17 light installations and projections transforming the castle's exterior walls. Rainbow-hued spheres will cover the bowling green where the trail leads visitors into the ancient castle's parkland.

Aside from the illuminated Deer House, the 1.5 mile trail will lead visitors to Santa's village past lasers, neon ropes, mirror balls, LED vines, starburst trees and silk flower lanterns.

There will also be pyrotechnics on the River Gaunless and a choice of festive food and drinks, including mulled wine and hot chocolate, with fire pits to provide winter warmth.

Projections will transform the exterior walls of Auckland Castle and visitors can follow the 1.5-mile trail to Santa's Village. Credit: Duncan Lomax / Ravage Productions

Edward Perry, chief executive at The Auckland Project said: “The Deer Park is a much-loved area of Bishop Auckland, and grew hugely in popularity over Covid. This winter, we’re echoing what the grounds would have been to the Prince Bishops, and showing the whole of the North East just how special these pleasure grounds are.

“Along with the vintage fairground rides and the Christmas village, AGLOW is an exciting new offering from The Auckland Project, showcasing its commitment to the area and providing entertainment for visitors year-round.”

Entry times for the trail are at 30-minute intervals from 4:30pm with the last entry at 8:30pm each day. Further details on how to plan your visit can be found on the event website.

