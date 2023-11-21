The Tees Valley Mayor has offered up Teesside as a potential home for a 21,000 capacity Las Vegas style arena.

Lord Houchen said the area's can-do attitude and location made it an ideal destination for a UK version of the Las Vegas music and entertainment venue, the Sphere.

In a letter to James Dolan, of the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company (MSG), which is behind the plans, he said: "Teesside boasts a diverse and skilled workforce, supported by a community that is open to embracing innovative ideas.

"We understand the significance of the Sphere, not only as an architectural and technological marvel but also as a catalyst for economic prosperity and a symbol that will undoubtedly attract visitors from around the world.

"The potential to create thousands of jobs and stimulate local businesses is a testament to the positive impact this project could have on Teesside and the broader region".

The letter follows a decision by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to refuse MSG's plans for the giant venue in Stratford, East London, on land formerly used as a coach park during the 2012 London Olympics.

He rejected the building on the grounds it would cause significant light intrusion and that the development would be "bulky" and "unduly dominant".

It had been proposed that the Sphere would be illuminated on the outside and have the highest resolution LED screen on earth.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London added: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.

“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will have the final say on plans.

A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson said: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.”

