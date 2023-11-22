A bomb disposal team were called to Jarrow after a suspected suspicious item was found.

Residents in the Burnside area were evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday 21 November shortly before 5:15am.

A cordon was put in place and Northumbria Police officers remain in the area as they carry out their inquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5:15am yesterday (Tuesday) officers were called to an address on Burnside in Jarrow, following a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended the scene and – during a search of a property on the street in the afternoon – they located a suspected suspicious item.

“As a safety precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were asked to attend the scene to carry out enquiries into the item, which was later found to be non-suspicious.

“A cordon was temporarily put in place and a number of nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

"The cordon has now been removed and residents able to return to their homes.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...