A Teesside town was apparently called a "shithole" by a senior Tory MP during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour Party claim the slur could be heard on Wednesday 22 November in response to a question on child poverty directed at Rishi Sunak from Alex Cunningham MP.

The Stockton North MP asked the Prime Minister: “Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?”

In the audio of the interaction, as the Prime Minister took to the Despatch box, a Conservative MP can seemingly be heard to say “because it is a shithole”.

Alex Cunningham MP asks the Prime Minister a question on child poverty during PMQs Credit: parliamentlive.tv

Chris McDonald, Labour's candidate for Stockton North said: “This is a disgrace, but it lays bare what the Tories’ view of Teesside is.

“It also shows just what the Conservatives think of the reality facing families across the country.

“I am calling on local Tory councillor Niall Innes, Tory candidate for Stockton North, to condemn the remarks made in the House today.”

According to the Labour Party, child poverty levels in Stockton North are at 33.9%, an increase of 7.9% since 2014/15.

ITV News has approached the Conservative Party for comment.

