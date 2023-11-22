Two charged after alleged stabbing at Middlesbrough bus station

Two people have been charged following an alleged stabbing in Middlesbrough.

Officers were called to Middlesbrough Bus Station in the town centre on the evening of Monday 20 November.

An 18-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds and remains in hospital, with police describing his condition as 'stable.'

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male and a 21-year-old man, both of whom have now been charged.

The 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and attempted grievous bodily harm, while the the 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

Both are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday 22 November 2023.

Cleveland Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and urge anyone with information contact Cleveland Police on 101 or through their Major Incident Public Portal.

