Warning over TikTok trend after rise in teens being rescued from toddler swings

Firefighters are asking people to consider whether 30 seconds of fame is worth risking a life.

It comes after a spike in reports of older children getting stuck in toddler swings as part of a viral social media challenge.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) say they have responded to 35 incidents of people having to be rescued from children's swings - more than double the number last year.

The fire service say the trend, which sees people film themselves trying to get out of the swing, could divert resources from genuine emergencies.

In most cases, the swings have not been damaged. Credit: PA

TWFRS station manager Jonathan Ramanayake said: "If our crews are already in attendance at an incident of this nature, and a genuine, life at risk emergency occurs, their response will be delayed.

"In a fire or rescue, every second counts and we would ask these young people if 30 seconds of fame on social media is worth a life?

“Not only does it hinder our response, but it robs a community of a swing set if we need to remove the swing to free the trapped individual. That is simply not fair."

Those rescued by the service were between aged nine and 15 and none suffered any injuries.

Number of incidents across Tyne and Wear for 2023

Gateshead (3)

Newcastle (10)

North Tyneside (10)

South Tyneside (7)

Sunderland (5)

