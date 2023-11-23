Play Brightcove video

One of the last remaining A4 Pacific locomotives passed through County Durham on Thursday 23 November.

60007 Sir Nigel Gresley was hauling passengers through the North East onwards to Edinburgh, where it will spend four days north of the border before returning to York on Sunday 26 November.

The iconic engine, which holds the post-war speed record for steam locomotives on British Railways, was built in 1937 at Doncaster Works.

It was withdrawn from mainline service in 1966 but was preserved for heritage steam services. It is operated by the A4 Locomotive Society on behalf of its owners - the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Preservation Trust.

It is now based at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

