Bus workers at Go North East are being balloted again to see if they continue to back industrial action.

The union Unite has asked members at the bus company to vote to continue strike action in their dispute over pay and conditions.

Services across the region have been severely disrupted since workers went on indefinite strike on 28 October.

More than 1,300 drivers, engineers and other workers are into their fourth week of a continuous walkout following two previous weeks of action in October.

Trade union laws mean workers taking industrial action have 12 weeks from when it started.

As the first Go North East strike started on September 30, the 12-week period allowed under the current ballot will end on 22 December.

The ballot opens on Friday 24 November and will end on Thursday 7 December.

Striking bus workers on the picket line in Gateshead. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Workers have rejected a 10.3% pay rise, which Go North East day is a "fair deal" that would make drivers the best paid in the region.

Unite had been calling for a 13% rise and complained drivers at Go North West earn an average hourly wage that is more than £5,000 a year higher than their North East counterparts.

Suzanne Reid, Unite regional coordinating officer said the union was "ready to negotiate".

She added: "We don’t want this dispute to linger on and want this resolved as soon as can be for both our members and the local communities. As soon as a realistic, improved offer is forthcoming we will take it to our members.”

Go North East, which is running a skeleton service where possible, has apologised for the disruption.

A spokesperson said: "We apologise for the disruption during this time, and we remain committed to reaching a solution that will bring an end to the industrial action."

Details of the services being provided by Go North East are available on its website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...