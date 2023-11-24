Eddie Howe: No great benefit to Newcastle of loan deals between associated clubs

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says a failed vote which would have banned his side from bringing in loan signings from Saudi Arabia does not hand them any great advantage.

Earlier this week, a move to prevent Premier League clubs from securing loan moves from associated clubs was voted down.

It follows speculation that the injury-depleted Magpies would make a January loan move for Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, who plays for Al-Hilal. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund holds a majority stake in both clubs.

Howe said: "I found it a bit strange that the focus has been solely on us. Every club has a right to vote how they want to vote and it hasn't gone through so it's not just about us.

"It was a Premier League vote - we're not the only club involved in that vote. I think the majority of clubs in the Premier League own other clubs around the world, so it's not solely on us, I don't think.

"Newcastle as a club had a view. We voted our way in the way we're allowed to and the vote came out on the side that it did.

"Just from my dealings with it, we're very relaxed on it. It's not the be-all and end-all for us."

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a loan move for Ruben Neves, who now plays in the Saudi Pro League. Credit: PA Images

There has been speculation that the Magpies might look to the loan market due to the number of injuries within the squad.

However, when asked if he would consider signing a player from a Saudi club in the January transfer window, Howe said: "It's not even in our thoughts at this moment in time.

"It would only be a reaction to the injuries that we have and whether we need to recruit because the majority of our players would be back in January. At this moment in time, we don't know."

The Magpies take on Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday at 3pm. They will still be without Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson and Sandro Tonali, who is serving a ban over betting offences.

Lewis Hall, who is on loan on Tyneside from Chelsea, will also be unavailable for the match, as he is unable to play against his parent club.

The squad has been boosted by the return of Bruno Guimaraes following a one-match ban, while Kieran Trippier is also available after leaving the England squad for personal reasons.

The game comes at the beginning of a busy week for Newcastle, who face a crunch match against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. They will then host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday 2 December.

